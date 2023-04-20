Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is a great opportunity for our team to share the work that we do 24/7/365 to support children and families.

Crisis Nursery creates an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and support to strengthen families in crisis.

We have been in the community for nearly 40 years and all of our services are FREE. We have two programs – Safe Children and Strong Families.

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility.

April 22: Community Resource Fair at Crisis Nursery

May 10: Camp Crisis Nursery Open House

http://crisisnursery.net

Crisis Nursery

Business/Organization Phone

217-337-2731

Business/Organization Address

1309 West Hill Street

Urbana, IL 61801