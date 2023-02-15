Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Planning to Retire? It Could Be Time To Make a Move

If you’re thinking about retirement or have already retired this year, you may be planning your next steps. One of your goals could be selling your house and finding a home that more closely fits your needs.

Fortunately, you may be in a better position to make a move than you realize. Here are a few things to think about when making that decision.

Consider How Long You’ve Been in Your Home

From 1985 to 2008, the average length of time homeowners typically stayed in their homes was only six years. But according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), that number is rising today, meaning many homeowners are living in their houses even longer: When you live in a home for a long period of time, it’s natural for you to experience a number of changes in your life while you’re in that house.

As those life changes and milestones happen, your needs may change. And if your current home no longer meets them, you may have better options waiting for you.

Consider the Equity You’ve Gained

Additionally, if you’ve been in your home for more than a few years, you’ve likely built up a lot of equity that can fuel your next move. That’s because the longer you’ve been in your home, the more likely it’s grown in value due to appreciation. Data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) illustrates that point here: While home price growth varies by state and local area, the national average shows the typical homeowner who’s been in their house for five years saw it increase in value by over 50%. And the average homeowner who’s owned their home for 30 years saw it almost triple in value over that time.

Consider Your Retirement Goals

NAR shares that for recent home sellers, the primary reason to move was to be closer to loved ones.

Whether you’re looking to downsize, relocate to a dream destination, or move closer to loved ones, your equity can help you achieve your homeownership goals.

