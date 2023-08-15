Iroquois County, Ill. (WCIA)

Iroquois County Animal Rescue is a no-kill, 100% volunteer-based organization that is dedicated to finding homes for homeless animals. In addition to operating an animal shelter and offering dog and cat adoptions, ICARe also runs a low-cost spay/neuter service for cats and a Pet Food Pantry for county residents.

One of the longest canine shelter residents at ICARe is Capone. Capone is a 4-year-old pure breed Dutch Shepherd. He is a sweet, gentle, and loving dog who is looking for his forever home. Capone has been at the shelter for three years, and he is hoping to find a forever home.

In conjunction with the Shelter’s Slumber Pawty, ICARe volunteer and animal advocate, Margaret Fox, will be sleeping in Capone’s kennel with him and collecting donations for the shelter until Capone is adopted.

If you are looking for a loving and loyal companion, Capone would be the perfect dog for you. He is a great dog for families with children, and he loves to go for walks and play fetch. Capone is also housebroken and up-to-date on his vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Capone, please contact ICARe at 815-429-4028 or visit their website at www.iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.vpweb.com/. You can also make a donation to the shelter to help them continue their work of finding homes for homeless animals.