Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign County Chamber is actively engaged in building our community’s workforce. iRead iCount is a long-term workforce development initiative of the Chamber.

Why this Should Matter to You

Reading and math are our most basic workforce skills.

Workforce development is an economic development tool and an anti-poverty, anti-violence strategy for our community.

We can shape the future of our community by growing successful young children into successful adults or we can sit back and let the community shape itself. The quality of our schools impact just about every aspect of our community. These community schools need the community to be engaged and help them with students who need extra attention with reading and math.

Literacy and math skills are deficient for a significant percentage of young area children. Studies prove these students will have a hard time catching up and may continue to fall behind.

With additional support, these students will be more likely to succeed in learning so they can find good jobs to make sustainable wages and are more likely to be productive contributors to our local economy and workforce.

This is truly a community partnership. There are multiple partners at the table dedicated to helping change the trajectory of kids’ lives in our community.

Professional Leadership Training that starts in March; Professional Development Seminar Series starting in February that run through the spring on topics including customer service excellence, social media marketing and leveraging the hidden data in your business.

United Way has its annual meeting on Friday, Feb. 24.

