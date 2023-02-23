Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Crossfit Games seasons kicks off with the Crossfit Open. The Open is a three-week international competition where anyone and everyone can compete. From there, the highest-ranking athletes will progress, and the world’s most elite athletes will compete in the Crossfit Games this summer. For some local athletes, their journey begins right here in our community! We got a sneak peek of the first workout of the Open and chatted with a few competitors on what this sport means to them.