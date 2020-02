Fithian, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visits Ludwig Farmstead Creamery for an inside look at the farm’s old-world cheesemaking practices.

The Certified Humane farmstead churns out roughly 100 thousand pounds of cheese a year and takes pride in the care and keeping of their Holstein dairy cattle.

The farmstead is open year round to tours plus the creamery shop is open seven days a week. For more information on hours and admission prices click HERE.