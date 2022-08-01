Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kari is a six times CrossFit Games athlete and four time Fittest American Female. Kari represented the United States of America two years in a row (2016-2017) at the CrossFit Invitational.

Kari has competed in CrossFit all around the world including Dubai, France, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, Florida, Ohio, Minnesota, New York, California, and Wisconsin. She also travels to teach athletes the gymnastics side of CrossFit. Having her extensive background, she enjoys sharing her knowledge with others.

She began her athletic career as a gymnast at the age of 3 and did it for 18 years. Kari was on the Varsity Gymnastics team at the University of Michigan where her team won 4 Big Ten Championships. She earned her degree in Movement Science from the School of Kinesiology and was three time Academic All Big Ten.

In addition to being a full time athlete, she has developed PowerAbs, which is a core program thousands of people are doing. It incorporates many of the things she learned in her 18 years of gymnastics and through her education to get people stronger and better looking midsections.

She was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan and moved to New York City in 2013, which is where she currently resides.