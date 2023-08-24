Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Peaches, ripe and luscious, are the stars of the culinary show, and guest chef, Adam Wisnewski is here to show you how to transform them into mouthwatering masterpieces.

Adam Wisnewski isn’t just a chef – he’s a culinary coach on a mission to share the joys of cooking. With 45 years of experience under his apron, his journey began in middle school when he taught friends how to make chocolate chip cookies. Now, he’s empowering all to embrace the kitchen with confidence. Adam brings the cooking classes to you, crafting menus that suit your preferences.

Today, Adam is treating us to a culinary marvel – Roasted Pork Tenderloin with stewed peaches and green beans, followed by a delectable peach crisp. It’s all in celebration of National Eat a Peach Day (Aug 22nd), and Adam’s innovative approach promises to delight.

To explore more of Adam Wisnewski’s recipes and learn more about his culinary endeavors, visit breakfastlifedinner.com and catch his updates on Facebook.