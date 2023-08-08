Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

For over seven decades, Indian Acres has been synonymous with the ultimate summer camp experience for children. Now, they’re taking the excitement beyond the summer months by introducing their innovative after-school program. With a focus on education, play, and community support, Indian Acres is proud to offer a safe and engaging space for children even during the school year.

Lauren Morenz and Barbara Bracewell of Indian Acres have worked tirelessly to craft an after-school program that reflects the core values of movement, play, and personalized experience. IA After School provides a structured routine, starting with arrival and a nourishing snack, followed by tutoring or homework assistance if needed. The highlight of the program is outdoor movement and play, promoting physical activity and creative exploration.

Indian Acres’ after-school program doesn’t just cater to children; it’s a community-driven initiative designed to support parents and caregivers. With a strong foundation built on decades of camp experience, Indian Acres provides a safe haven for children to learn, play, and grow while parents can have peace of mind knowing their children are in capable hands.

Indian Acres believes in rewarding loyalty. Members enjoy a 20% discount on registrations, making the program even more accessible to families. Additionally, families who opt for full-year enrollment will have the transportation fee waived, further enhancing the value of the IA After School experience.

For more information and enrollment details, visit:

Indian Acres Swim Club

Facebook

Contact: 217-352-9538

Address: 1 Arrow Road, Champaign, IL 61821