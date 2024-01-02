SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Dr. David Sola-Del Valle, Ophthalmologist at Chittick Eye Care joins us to share about the full scope optometry practice that they offer, providing complete care from start to finish for patients.

Now that Chittick has added ophthalmologist, Dr. Sola, a glaucoma and cataract specialist, to their roster, they will have the only glaucoma specialist within 100 miles of Champaign /Urbana.

Visit Chittick Eye Care for your vision dilemmas and gain comprehensive state of the art eye care throughout all of Central Illinois.

