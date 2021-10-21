Illinois Theatre Presents Karen Zacarías’ inventive comedy, Native Gardens

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Native Gardens at Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 14- Oct 23



Illinois Theatre is back with a brilliant new comedy from Karen Zacarías, a rising and often-produced playwright and a founder of Latinx Theatre Commons and Young Playwright’s Theater. In her latest work, Native Gardens, which will run in Krannert Center’s Colwell Playhouse October 14-23, Zacarías cultivates a clash of cultures and horticulture that comedically turns well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established Washington DC couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ unique notions of race, taste, class and privilege.

Illinois Theatre professors Aaron Muñoz and J.W. Morrissette, are co-directing the piece.

Along with their cast, creative team, and crew, the directing duo is thrilled to be back in the Colwell Playhouse with public audiences to celebrate this “comedy with teeth” that explores how people treat their neighbors in times of disagreement and conflict through Zacarías’ very human characters and rather witty dialogue. Muñoz adds, “More than ever it’s necessary to not only work through those tough conversations with hope for understanding, but equally important to laugh at ourselves.”





Tickets for Native Gardens, on sale now, will be sold online only HERE as mobile or print-at-home tickets and are not available for purchase by phone or at the Ticket Office counter.

Questions may be directed to the Ticket Office at 217.333.6280 or kran-tix@illinois.edu. COVID-19 rehearsal and performance protocols, including regular testing for casts and crews, vaccination standards, and mask enforcement, will allow public audiences to return for safe, live theatrical experiences.

Information on Krannert Center’s health-related policies is available HERE