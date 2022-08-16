Springfield, IL (WCIA)

Illinois State Fair offers new exhibits for visitors to enjoy all week. State Fair Manager Becky Clark shares insight on the Selfie Gallery located in the Exposition building. One dozen of unique, interactive, and mind-blowing booths to capture your greatest poses and pictures.

Character Brunch is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th 10am to Noon. Tickets are limited. Guests will enjoy a breakfast buffet with Princesses and Super Heroes. Tickets are $25 per person.

S.T.E.A.M. Expo is happening at the Orr Building through August 21st. The Expo offers a forum to highlight K-12 and post secondary education, business, industry, research, and development related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics in Illinois.

Giant Dinosaurs have arrived to the fairgrounds in Happy Hollow. “See Them Before They See You” exhibit is open daily 10am to 8pm. Tickets are $8 per person.

For the full Illinois State Fair Schedule visit their website.