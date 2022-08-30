Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Arthur, Illinois – The Hershberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed three miles west of Arthur,

Illinois in 1879, was dismantled by Trillium Dell Timber Works in spring of 2022. The intricate process

raised massive media coverage in the region because the barn was not only being removed from it’s

original site, but, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be

relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center, located at 284 East

Illinois Route 133, Arthur, Illinois.

A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday October 28th and Saturday October 29th from 9am

– 5pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial handraising of the barn, which hasn’t not happened in over 150 years in Central Illinois.

Other events on the Illinois Amish Heritage campus will be other pioneer and amish-based activities

such as blacksmithing, glass blowing, rope making, Kiddie Tractor Pull, petting zoo, pony cart rides and

more. Additionally, local Amish favorites will be made and sold onsite such as fresh apple cider,

popcorn, ice cream and more! The food tent will also be serving authentic German breakfast both days,

but lunch and supper items.

For more information, call Cassie Yoder (217) 254-4012. Also, look for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center

at www.illinoisamish.org