Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Our business/entrepreneurial class challenges area high school students, not just in the realm of “business” but to become critical thinkers, risk-takers, and opportunity makers within their communities. Our program not only introduces basic business concepts but provides a foundation for professional connection and networking. Student have the rare opportunity to see their local communities through the eye of those who lead in their communities.

Hours of our class – 7:30 to 9:00

Where we meet – local businesses

Schools that participate – Arcola, ALAH, Tuscola and Sullivan

Learning business concepts is great. Learning business concepts through the lens of your local economy and putting those concepts into practice is what really sets this business class apart from others. Students are also paired with a mentor, as well as make professional connections in their communities.

Annual Illini Prairie Tradeshow

Tuesday April 25th from 5 – 7 p.m.

Free event that showcases student businesses

Opportunity to see and purchase from their businesses

Illini Prairie CEO

Business/Organization Phone

217-493-1558

Business/Organization Address

Arcola, Illinois 61910