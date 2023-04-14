Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)
Our business/entrepreneurial class challenges area high school students, not just in the realm of “business” but to become critical thinkers, risk-takers, and opportunity makers within their communities. Our program not only introduces basic business concepts but provides a foundation for professional connection and networking. Student have the rare opportunity to see their local communities through the eye of those who lead in their communities.
Hours of our class – 7:30 to 9:00
Where we meet – local businesses
Schools that participate – Arcola, ALAH, Tuscola and Sullivan
Learning business concepts is great. Learning business concepts through the lens of your local economy and putting those concepts into practice is what really sets this business class apart from others. Students are also paired with a mentor, as well as make professional connections in their communities.
Annual Illini Prairie Tradeshow
Tuesday April 25th from 5 – 7 p.m.
Free event that showcases student businesses
Opportunity to see and purchase from their businesses
Illini Prairie CEO
Business/Organization Phone
217-493-1558
Business/Organization Address
Arcola, Illinois 61910