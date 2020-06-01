Illini CrossFit, ready to get back to working out

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Derik Stohler, head coach and owner of Illini CrossFit, joins us with an update on how they’re getting clients back in the gym.

Here’s more from Derik:

We know how to make working out fun. We make getting a daily workout something to look forward to every day.







Right now we are getting questions on when we will reopen and how will we do it safely. We already took pride on the cleanliness of our CrossFit gym, but now we are taking it to another level. We are limiting class sizes and offering private gym access hours.

We focus on coaching a safe class every day from proper gym etiquette, movement or gym safety and now hygiene.

With the current environment we do not have any specials. We are only allowing 10 new members this month. We want to encourage everyone to support their local gyms as well as all their favorite businesses.