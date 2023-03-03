Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Illini Cat Club has been in existence for more than 30 years raising funds that benefit cats. We also support the adoption of non-pedigreed cats. The Illini Cat Club educates people about pedigreed cats and the preservation of purebred cat breeding. As a balance, we actively support the adoption of non-pedigreed cats. We are affiliated with the Cat Fanciers Association, which is the largest registry of pedigreed cats. We are the only cat fancier organization in central Illinois, although there is an active club in Peoria and Springfield.

The Illini Cat Club is hosting an all breed cat show on March 4-5 at the former Hancock Fabric location (next to the new Ollies) at Marketplace shopping center. The show is welcoming entries from across the world – we have an entry from Germany. The show provides an opportunity for spectators to learn about pedigree cats. We will have an education booth hosted by Dr. Sally Foote who will talk about aging cats. We also will have numerous vendors that feature cat furniture, cat supplies, clothing and more. There will be a costume contest for cats at noon each day. The cat show is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

115 Convenience Center Road, Champaign

Times 9am – 5pm on Saturday, March 4

9am – 4pm on Sunday, March 5

Admission: Adults $10; Seniors and children over 5 $8

Children un 5 free

Family 4-pack: $25

We use this event as a fund-raiser to benefit CatsNap, Champaign County Humane Society and other local organization.

Like Illini Cat Club on Facebook for more information.