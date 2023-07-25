Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Ice Daddy’s, Inc. is a family and veteran owned and operated business headquartered in Mahomet-Seymour, Illinois. We serve the surrounding communities of Mansfield, Farmer City, Gibson City, Fisher, Champaign-Urbana, St. Joseph, Rantoul, Thomasboro, Bondville, Argenta-Oreana, Decatur, Monticello, White Heath, and many more. We are mobile and serve customers at local events, private parties, and other community functions.

Our number one goal is to delight our customers with superb service and high-quality products. No matter what the occasion, Ice Daddy’s stands ready to bring happiness and satisfaction to our customers.

Find Ice Daddy’s:

FRIDAY, JULY 28

FISHER NATIONAL BANK, MAHOMET

BLOOD DRIVE

JULY 29

DEWITT COUNTY, COUNTRY DELIGHT

AUGUST 5

LUCKY FOOT FESTIVAL

FISHER