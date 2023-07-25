Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
Ice Daddy’s, Inc. is a family and veteran owned and operated business headquartered in Mahomet-Seymour, Illinois. We serve the surrounding communities of Mansfield, Farmer City, Gibson City, Fisher, Champaign-Urbana, St. Joseph, Rantoul, Thomasboro, Bondville, Argenta-Oreana, Decatur, Monticello, White Heath, and many more. We are mobile and serve customers at local events, private parties, and other community functions.
Our number one goal is to delight our customers with superb service and high-quality products. No matter what the occasion, Ice Daddy’s stands ready to bring happiness and satisfaction to our customers.
Find Ice Daddy’s:
FRIDAY, JULY 28
FISHER NATIONAL BANK, MAHOMET
BLOOD DRIVE
JULY 29
DEWITT COUNTY, COUNTRY DELIGHT
AUGUST 5
LUCKY FOOT FESTIVAL
FISHER