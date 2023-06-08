Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Let’s talk about dogs and get them ADOPTED!!

Top contender right now is Sarka, an 11 year old Husky mix. Sarka came to the shelter because her owners had a change of schedule and could not spend enough time with her. She can be a bit shy when you first meet her but is a very sweet, calm, gentle lady. Must go to a home without cats and where children are over the age of 5.

Champaign County Humane Society

Business/Organization Phone

2173447297

Business/Organization Address

4003 Kearns Dr

Champaign, IL 61822