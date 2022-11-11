Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

In fifteenth-century Paris, Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame cathedral who longs to be “Out There,” observes the city reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, plus new songs written for the stage.

Hunchback of Notre Dame

November 18-20

Fischer Theater

Danville IL

DLO Musical Theatre

PO Box 264

Danville, IL 61834-0264

http://www.dlomusicaltheatre.com