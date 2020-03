Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

Brad Swanson, foster/volunteer with Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team, is back with details on how people can support the organization through these unprecedented times.

–How to donate – Cash or supplies – HARTShelter.org

–How to volunteer – At the shelter or as a foster – Talk about how fostering helps the shelter and the dogs.

–How to adopt – By appointment only currently – Available pets are listed on Facebook and HARTShelter.org