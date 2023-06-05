Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Champaign Fitness Center is back with tips on how to use stability balls in your workout.
1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL, United States, 61821
Websites and social links:
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
by: Heather Roberts
Posted:
Updated:
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Champaign Fitness Center is back with tips on how to use stability balls in your workout.
1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL, United States, 61821
Websites and social links:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now