There is a new website designed for homeowners/gardeners who are interested in supporting pollinators. The new Illinois Pollinators Website was just released last week, available here: go.illinois.edu/IllinoisPollinators
Pollinators are vital to both plant and human life on Earth. In recent years, pollinator populations have declined dramatically, which has prompted an immediate need for their protection and perpetuation on the landscape.
Illinois Pollinators, illinoispollinators.org, is a free website devoted to everything pollinators. From different types of pollinator species to the step-by-step process of starting a pollinator garden or attractive habitat, the site is a one-stop resource for those looking to make an impact on the pollinator population.
