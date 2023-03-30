Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mike Tozer, LCPC is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor with 35 years of clinical experience. He works at the Two Roads Wellness, University Ave. location and takes a strength-based approach to counseling.

Mike shares tips on how to approach talking to your children when faced with challenging and scary times as with the latest school shooting in Tennessee.

Talk to children about schools are safe places-Don’t ignore or leave up to school Make sure there are safety plans and drills practiced in school-Talk to them at home Make conversations developmentally appropriate Monitor emotional states-yours and childs If your or child is having trouble coping-excessive worry, avoidance of school, behavioral changes seek help

Two Roads Wellness Clinic

(217) 607-2990

505 E. University Avenue

Champaign, IL

https://www.tworoadswellnessclinic.com/