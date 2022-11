Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Exercises to improve balance with Champaign Fitness Center

Balance is a key component of fitness. The ability to balance helps you perform safely in your everyday activities, including while exercising and in sports. Your balance can be improved with exercise.

1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL, United States, 61821

(217) 356-1616

www.champaignfitnesscenter.com