Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cheryl Mitchell knows agriculture being a dairy farmer’s daughter.

People find it interesting that I speak to organizations and groups about agriculture as it relates to the people side of the businesses. How do we relate to one another? Particularly as it relates to Farm Legacy and how families can do this without pain and divide within their family.

I build and foster authentic relationships by asking questions, listening and being curious, so then we can identify the problem and ultimately the path toward a solution. People often do not know what they want or what the problem is until it’s shown to them through asking questions. I call myself a relationship analyst and innovator. I keynote speak to small and large audiences, I facilitate groups through a variety of topics and I individually coach clients. In all circumstances, I educate and inform.

This panel discussion that I’m hosting in November is a moderation of information between audience members and experts in farm legacy arenas.

This is being provided for FREE; it is different because there is NO SALES pitch. There’s no catch. I simply want to provide a place for farm families to come, without any pressure, to ask questions and gain information so that they can begin to have the tough conversations in their family as it relates to transitioning their farming operation.



Wed Nov 16: Panel Discussion

The Barn At Double K Ranch, Onarga, IL

5:30 – 8:00 pm

Cheryl Mitchell, Keynote Speaker|Coach|Facilitator

Impacting Farm Legacy

1702 Hunters Ridge Court

Mahomet, IL 61853

http://cherylbmitchell.com