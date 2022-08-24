Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tips for helping your child deal with social anxiety going into a new school year

Dealing with anxiety & depression as a teen and young adult Tabitha Eichelberger, author, speaker, and parenting mentor has researched, interviewed and published a book on ways parents can help their children deal with some of the internal struggles they may be facing especially in those tough teenage years.



Here’s more from Tabitha:

I have been able to use my platform as an author and speaker to give real life, easy to follow tips and examples on ways to help encourage, support, and affirm children who are struggling both mentally and emotionally.

My goal is to help parents relate and understand the struggles their child is going through by teaching different ways to communicate, encourage, and support them.

I speak from first-hand experience. I am not a doctor, therapist…but I am someone who has dealt with the struggles I speak on and made it out on the other side. You can have all the knowledge in the world but if you haven’t experienced it first hand there is a disconnect that cannot be understood unless you have been in those shoes. I believe this is why I have been successful and asked to speak at different forums. I know what it’s like to struggle emotionally and mentally during my adolescent years; the feelings, the emotions, and by putting to use the tools that helped me I am now able to relate and help others.

Message me on Facebook @Diary of a Lonely Prom Queen. My book is still available on Amazon Diary of a Lonely Prom Queen (Reflections on Parenting Teenage Girls from a Teenage Survivor).

http://www.diaryofalonelypromqueen.com