Here’s another great recipe that is based off of a sheet pan, but turns into a delicious bowl with minimal work, and you can have it meal prepped for several days of high quality meals for work and on-the-go!
Meal Ingredients:
4 – Chicken Thighs
2-3 large sweet potatoes, diced
2-3 C – Kale-Cabbage Slaw
¼ C – Almonds, chopped
2 C Quinoa/Cous Cous
½ T Garlic Powder
2 t Salt
2 t Pepper
½ T Paprika
Olive Oil
Hot Honey Mustard Sauce
3 T sesame oil
2 t honey
1.5 t Dijon mustard
2 t red wine vinegar
½ t Sriracha
Directions:
- Dice your sweet potatoes into slightly larger than bite size pieces.
- Coat your sweet potatoes in oil and toss in paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper and a touch of chili powder.
- Debone and clean up your chicken. Pat dry and cover with the same seasonings as the potatoes.
- Place your potatoes on one side of a pan and your chicken on the other side of the pan. Cook at 400° for 15-25 minutes, until cooked thoroughly. You can wait until your potatoes are caramelized and your chicken begins to blacken a bit for the best flavor.
- While cooking, prepare your other ingredients. Prep your kale-cabbage slaw. Mix all sauce ingredients in a jar. Prepare your cous-cous or your quinoa by following directions on the package. Set aside when done.
- When chicken and potatoes are done, add your ingredients in a bowl, top with almonds and drizzle on your sauce. Enjoy!
Tips/Tricks
- When cutting your sweet potatoes, use this relative to your size of chicken. The thinner your chicken, the smaller you’ll want your sweet potatoes. If you use chicken breasts, you’ll want to slice them into smaller tender size pieces to cook.
- For the grain, you can use either cous-cous or quinoa. Both work really well. I prefer using broth over water when following the directions, and sometimes quinoa risks getting a bitter taste if you don’t wash it appropriately.
- Using chicken thighs, you can debone ahead of time or you can cook it and then debone at the end. By waiting, you won’t have as challenging of a time deboning afterwards, as your meat should come off fairly clean from the bone. You can also use chicken breasts, but cut them down into more tender-sized pieces than the regular size pieces in the package. This will help ensure proper cooking.
- You can also use any other sauce like a spicy mayo or a mayo-sriracha sauce to complement, but I find the hot honey chicken sauce to be very flavorful and enjoyable.
- Kale-cabbage slaw: you can find some pre-made slaws at the grocery store. I did this and then added some more chopped kale to add to the texture. Look for a slaw that has Brussel’s sprouts, red and green cabbage and kale over carrots and other vegetables for the best flavor/texture.