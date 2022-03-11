Here’s another great recipe that is based off of a sheet pan, but turns into a delicious bowl with minimal work, and you can have it meal prepped for several days of high quality meals for work and on-the-go!

Meal Ingredients:

4 – Chicken Thighs

2-3 large sweet potatoes, diced

2-3 C – Kale-Cabbage Slaw

¼ C – Almonds, chopped

2 C Quinoa/Cous Cous

½ T Garlic Powder

2 t Salt

2 t Pepper

½ T Paprika

Olive Oil

Hot Honey Mustard Sauce

3 T sesame oil

2 t honey

1.5 t Dijon mustard

2 t red wine vinegar

½ t Sriracha

Directions:

Dice your sweet potatoes into slightly larger than bite size pieces. Coat your sweet potatoes in oil and toss in paprika, garlic powder, salt, pepper and a touch of chili powder. Debone and clean up your chicken. Pat dry and cover with the same seasonings as the potatoes. Place your potatoes on one side of a pan and your chicken on the other side of the pan. Cook at 400° for 15-25 minutes, until cooked thoroughly. You can wait until your potatoes are caramelized and your chicken begins to blacken a bit for the best flavor. While cooking, prepare your other ingredients. Prep your kale-cabbage slaw. Mix all sauce ingredients in a jar. Prepare your cous-cous or your quinoa by following directions on the package. Set aside when done. When chicken and potatoes are done, add your ingredients in a bowl, top with almonds and drizzle on your sauce. Enjoy!

Tips/Tricks