Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Horizon RC Fest 2022

JUNE 10 & 11 | ELI FIELD | MONTICELLO, IL

Hands-On Family Fun

The Horizon RC Fest is a hands-on, fun-focused RC celebration for the entire family. Brought to you by Horizon Hobby, it is scheduled in beautiful Monticello, Illinois at Eli Field. This two day event will feature an RC airshow, RC product demonstrations, giveaways and more! You’ll also be able to get hands-on with all kinds of RC vehicles and aircraft. This will be an AMA Sanctioned event so there will be open flying for pilots with an AMA membership. Refreshment vendors and a hobby retailer will be on site. Don’t miss it!

RC Air Events

Day or night there will be plenty of aircraft in the skies over Eli Field. From the ever exciting Ring of Fire to the exhilaration 200 MPH jets there is no shortage in excitement. You want to fly too?? No worries, we will have an airplane try-me just for you!

The Horizon RC Fest is a hands-on, fun-focused RC celebration for the entire family. Brought to you by Horizon Hobby, it is scheduled in beautiful Monticello, Illinois at Eli Field. This two day event will feature an RC airshow, off-road racing, RC product demonstrations, giveaways, fireworks and more! You’ll also be able to get hands-on with all kinds of RC vehicles and aircraft. Refreshment vendors and a hobby retailer will be on site. Don’t miss it!

Spectators Are FREE! $5 per vehicle Parking donation goes to Hobbies for Good for charitable needs in our community. The $5 parking pass includes a $10 off coupon that can be used at the on-site Hobby Shop!

Pilots must register on Eventbrite and if you plan on camping you need to register there as well.

For more information, go to www.HorizonRCFest.com.