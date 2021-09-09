Horizon Hobby RC Fest returns to Monticello

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Horizon Hobby’s RC Fest returns to Eli Field in Monticello this weekend, September 10-11. Storyteller Erin Valle heads to the event early for a little sneak peek.

Skilled modelers square off in thrilling competitions…vendors exhibit their newest and best RC merchandise…hobbyists and non-hobbyists alike enjoy an incredible variety of RC activities. There’s no other event like it.

If you’re new to radio control, there’s no better time or place to see what all the excitement is about. At Horizon RC Fest, guests are a part of the action. Activities include Try-Me radio control activities that feature airplanes, drones and flight simulators, along with Rock Crawler challenges and off-road racing. Exciting FPV ride-along chances and FPV race viewing stations featuring national-level race competitors will be on station. Amateurs and experts in the hobby will be demonstrating rip-roaring car action, as well as flights of fancy with aircraft and helicopters that stretch the imagination. There will be all kinds of surprises along the way, with daylight and nighttime air shows choreographed to musical accompaniment.









A large part of the Horizon RC Fest will be to give back through our philanthropic outreach knows as Hobbies for GoodTM. Hobbies for Good represents all the ways Horizon Hobby invests its time, talents and resources in the community at large. They’ve raised money for cancer research, provided food and shelter for families in need and contributed aid for victims of natural disasters and for Military families through the USO.

Horizon Hobby RC Fest event coming up on September 10 and 11th at Eli Field in Monticello.

https://www.horizonrcfest.com

Horizon Hobby

1 (888) 959-2307

2904 Research Rd. Champaign, IL 61822