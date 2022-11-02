Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Nutritionist, Hope Brandt, walks us through her recipe for High Protein Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad! You deserve to know how to make choices that allow for your experience with nutrition to be both good for your body and good for your soul. Building sustainable habits is what we do here at Hopewell Health, and nutrition education, simple recipes and mindset work is how we do it!

(High Protein)

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

This is basically a one dish #PECPlate! SO GREAT for prepping lunches all week long!

Here’s what makes this pasta salad high protein: we’re using a lean meat (rotisserie chicken breast) as well as a higher-protein pasta alternative (red lentil)!

Lentil pasta has more fiber and more protein than regular wheat pasta, making it a fun addition when you’re looking to up your protein but still eat foods you enjoy! I find the lentil pasta to have a little bit of a “drier” texture that doesn’t have as much bite as normal pasta does, so I do definitely notice a difference! And if you don’t enjoy pasta alternatives, there’s plenty of room to up your protein in other areas! But I enjoy it and still eat normal pasta sometimes too! 😊

Here’s the recipe (serves 4-6):

-2 bunches of curly kale, de-stemmed, washed & massaged

-1 box curly red lentil pasta, cooked per box instructions

-2 rotisserie chicken breasts (or all the breast meat from 1 rotisserie chicken)

-optional add-ins: cherry tomatoes, boiled eggs, red onion, etc.

-Parmesan cheese, for garnish

For the dressing:

-3/4 cup Olive Oil

-2 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

-2 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

-Juice of 1 lemon (~1/4 cup)

-1/2 tsp salt

-2 cloves garlic, minced

-1 tsp Dijon Mustard

-1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning

-1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese