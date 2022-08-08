Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Hope Brandt of Hopewell Health is here to equip you with actionable tips and essential knowledge to learn how to make decisions for yourself that are aligned with your goals. Building sustainable habits is what we do at Hopewell Health, and nutrition education, simple recipes and mindset work is how we do it!

Blueberry Muffin Protein Bites:



3.5 C almond flour

4 scoops collagen peptides (optional)

1/4 C shredded coconut

1/4 C rolled oats

1/2 cup dried blueberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/4 C + 1 Tbsp Maple syrup

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt



Combine all ingredients in a stand mixer or stir together until it reaches a cookie dough consistency. Roll into bites (makes ~35) and store in the refrigerator.