Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Hope Lives Youth Ranch‘s mission is to use equine-assisted mentoring to help youth recover from trauma, build resilience, and find purpose in a Christ-centered environment of love and encouragement.

At Hope Lives Youth Ranch, our goal is to put a smile on every face that comes through the barn doors. We love to see improvement in the children that visit us, but mostly we want them to simply understand that we love and support them. If they look forward to their sessions with us as a bright spot in a hard week, we have done our job.