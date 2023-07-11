Sidney, Ill. (WCIA)

Savannah was a high energy, friendly, and very sweet 18 year old girl who tragically lost her life in a car accident on October 3rd, 2018. The Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk is a special event held each summer to honor Savannah’s memory and celebrate her love for running. Participants have the option to either run or walk a 2.96-mile course, symbolizing her initial achievement and the passion she had for the sport.

The Savannah Day 2.96 Memorial Run/Walk is not only a time to remember a remarkable individual but also an opportunity to promote a love for running and physical activity in our community while raising money to support the community athletes that meant so much to her. By joining this event, you contribute to a supportive atmosphere that encourages individuals to pursue their passions and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Details of the Event:

Date: Friday, July 28th, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Sidney, IL

Website: http://Savannahday296memorialrunwalk.org