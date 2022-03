Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

After a house fire and the tragic loss of their beloved son, Christian Sheehan, the Sheehan family and Champaign Fire Department are going the distance to ensure every home has a working smoke detector. Six years after his death, their mission remains to raise awareness and save lives.

To support the work of the Smoke Alarm Blitz in Honor of Christian Sheehan, donations are welcomed at the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.