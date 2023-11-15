Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s Hometown Christmas 2023 in Downtown Effingham!

The public is invited to join us in celebrating cherished Christmas traditions and creating unforgettable family memories at the Downtown Effingham Hometown Christmas! Enjoy enchanting horse-drawn carriage rides, whimsical tractor train rides, meet adorable live reindeer, and be entertained by beloved Christmas and Disney characters.

Event Times:

10a-3p | Downtown Effingham Hometown Christmas Shopping*

11:30a-1:30p | Lunch with Santa @ Joe’s Pizza*

12p-3p | Hair Tinsel Bar @ Humbled Soul Boutique*

3p-5p | Santa’s Workshop (heated tent in the City parking lot)

Bulb Planting by the University of Illinois Master Gardeners

Christmas Activity by C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corp.

Christmas Coloring by Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS)

Christmas Craft by Effingham County Case Managers

Cookie Decorating by Kirby Foods IGA & HTC Volunteers

Face Painting by StangARTs

Reindeer Food by The Royal School of Cosmetology

3p-5p | Christmas & Disney Characters by Effingham Performance Center Theatre Camp and EHS Drama Club

3p-5p | Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

3p-5p | LIVE Reindeer by Dahkne Family Farms

3p-5p | Tractor Train Rides by Bahrns Equipment, Inc., Roepke Overhead Door & Y-Yard

3p-6p | Macklin Kettle Corn* & Joe Sippers Cafe* Beverage Cart

5p | Lighted Christmas Parade (starting at Beanstalk Boutique, heading down Jefferson Ave & ending at Santa’s House)

5:45p-8p | Santa Arrives! Santa House hours with cookies provided by Layna Bond & Associates, LLC – American Family Insurance

6:15p | FACE Orchestra & Christmas Choir @ Old Courthouse Museum

Lighted Parade:

Get ready to be dazzled! Join us for the spectacular Lighted Christmas Parade, a magical evening of holiday cheer and twinkling lights. Watch as beautifully decorated floats, festive vehicles, and singing elves illuminate the streets, spreading warmth and joy to all. Bring your friends and family to experience the enchantment of this delightful holiday tradition.

Santa Letters:

Request your Santa Letter here.

Deadline is Dec 4!

Sponsored by Tracy Willenborg, Taylor Law

Become a Volunteer:

Hometown Christmas is a celebration for all during this beautiful holiday season and we are on the search for incredible volunteers to assist with activities throughout the day. Your support is critical to the success of the event. Sign up sheet will be available through LoveTheHam.org at a later date.

Volunteer needs will be for:

Santa’s House

Santa’s Workshop

Horse Drawn Carriage

Tractor Train Rides

Lighted Parade Lineup

(217) 347-6282

Follow @EffCoChamber on Facebook to stay updated on Hometown Christmas details!

Website

http://www.effinghamcountychamber.com