Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Homes Team 217, RE/MAX Rising is made up of local agents serving Champaign and surrounding counties with a SERVICE over SELLING mentality to our business.

We help people take that next step into home ownership or help them prepare to sell their home. Whether they are moving from out of the area and we have to take things virtually or someone is moving out of the area and they hand over the keys and go, we TRULY take pride in helping our clients from beginning to end.

As cliche as it sounds, we don’t feel that there is competition and that in our industry there is enough business to go around for everyone. We encourage customers to work with someone they feel a strong connection with. We are dealing with the greatest financial asset one might have and we take that very seriously. This is why we take a SERVICE over SELLING approach because it’s not about US, its about YOU.

Follow us on social, we are always out doing fun things in our community.

Homes Team 217, RE/MAX Rising

217-721-1424

http://homesteam217.com

https://www.facebook.com/HomesTeam217Rising