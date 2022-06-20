Homer, Ill. (WCIA)

Homer’s First Annual Freedom and Music Festival, 500 E Second St



July 3rd, Kick off Party 6-11pm Rock Posse and X-Krush performing

July 4th, Breakfast, Parade, Continuous live music on two stages, inflatables, live wrestling, car show, and other family activities.

If you share, like and comment on our event facebook page, you are eligible to win a VIP package, and if you are a resident you are eligible to win one of two one month minimum water, sewer credit on your bill for decorating your home patriotic.

https://m.facebook.com/events/homer-village-hall/homer-freedom-music-festival/683768766200156/