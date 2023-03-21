Homer, Ill. (WCIA)

The Homer Farmers’ Market has now been operating for over 10 years, and we’re one of only a few small town markets in the C-U area. The Homer market is made up of vendors from the local community who grow or make their own products. These vendors are all very talented, and we hope the community comes together to support them.

The market’s mission is to connect the community to local food growers and producers, educate the community on home grown fresh produce, strengthen our local food economy, provide access to local artisans, promote entrepreneurship, and provide a social gathering place that can serve as our community’s front porch.



The market has a huge variety of products including produce like zucchini, lettuce, strawberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, Asian pears, paw paws, potatoes, kale, blackberries, raspberries, onions, garlic, squash, pumpkins, etc., locally produced honey, homemade soap and body products, outdoor and indoor plants (including pollinator plants), canvas artwork, jewelry, crocheted baskets and rugs, wooden pieces like keychains, napkin holders, crosses, etc., wildflower seeds, copper lawn ornaments, books from the Homer Community Library, crafts, and much more. The Sidney Dairy Barn’s Moo Mobile and local food trucks also attend the markets, so there truly is something for everyone!



Not only does the market make fresh produce and products accessible to people in the more rural areas of C-U, but we also support other local organizations. Nonprofits and fundraising groups are always welcome to bring products to the market to sell for their cause. The Homer Community Library is a regular participant in the market and sells books and bookmarks. They also provide activities and information on the library’s services. The local FFA chapter has attended the market in the past to sell plants as a fundraiser. The vendor fee is waived for these groups.

We often get questions about how people can get involved as a vendor in the market. If you or someone you know grows or creates anything that they’re interested in selling at the market, please message our Facebook page to get an application and find out more. Vendor fees for the 2023 season are only $30 for the whole market season or $5 per market.

The 2023 Homer Farmers’ Market season will begin on Wednesday, May 3rd! We will have a variety of vendors and products, and there will also be food trucks and the Sidney Dairy Barn’s Moo Mobile at the markets each week. We hope to see everyone there!

Rebecca Ries – Homer Farmers’ Market Lead Contact

Homer Farmers’ Market

Caboose Park

Corner of S. Main St. and E. 1st St.

Homer, IL