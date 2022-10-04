Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re going a little nuts in the CI Kitchen today with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.
Nuts and seeds are high in plant protein, fiber, antioxidants and heart-healthy fats, and we should be eating more of them.
Today, Anita shares how to make your own almond milk. We also prepare an easy-to-make trail mix that’s a great snack when hiking the beautiful trails in Central Illinois or as a grab-n-go breakfast.
Homemade Almond Milk
Ingredients:
1 cup raw almonds
4 cups of water
1/4 teaspoon sea salt, divided
2 Medjool dates, pitted
Breakfast Trail Mix
Ingredients:
1/2 cup raw cashews
1/2 cup raw almonds
1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
1/4 cup raw pistachios
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
2 Tablespoons real maple syrup
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/8 teaspoon of sea salt
1/4 cup dried cranberries
