We are in Mortgage buying season. Here are three questions to ask why you should own vs rent:
- Why is buying a home important to Finacial wealth?
- Is buying a home hard?
- Why should I own vs rent?
• Owning a home allows you to build equity versus paying rent, where you don’t gain ownership of any kind.
• Homeowners will be able to capitalize on their equity, which accumulates over time.
• Home ownership provides you with a stable investment that doubles as a place to live
Free, virtual, community webinar, March 16th at 6pm “Home Buying”
