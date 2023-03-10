Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Home and Garden Expo

The show will host several area vendors that specialize in home and garden services and products. Most vendors have giveaways and information available at their booths. The show is giving away six $500 ACE Hardware gift cards to attendees via raffle. Smith Burger and Fire and Flour Pizza will be available in the parking lot.

Show dates and times:

Saturday March 11th 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday March 12th 11 am – 3 pm

https://www.visitmahomet.com/new/index.php/home-garden-show

Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce

401 W Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853