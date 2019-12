Holiday Wonderland, Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Roberta Morris and American Cancer Society invite you to view the biggest Christmas Village display in the Midwest. Over 500 Department 56 lighted houses and accessories viewed for free. Come to Unit 9 at 505 S. Neil Street, Champaign and walk through the amazing display!!! This is near Champaign Library and the Channel 3 News Center.

There will be an interactive village for children!

Hours for viewing –



Friday, December 6, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, December 7, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday, December 8, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday, December 13, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, December 14, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday, December 15, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Friday, December 20, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, December 21, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Sunday, December 22, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Monday, December 23, 1:00pm to 8:00pm

Tuesday, December 24, 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Snow Village design by Roberta (Bert) Morris

NEW LOCATION – Neil Street Commons, 505 S. Neil Street. Near Neil Street, Randolph Street and Healthy Street. We are located in Unit 9!

Donations all going to American Cancer Society!