Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

The Mahomet Public library is back with a look at a variety of holiday picture books featuring

Diwali, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas.

Upcoming Programs:

Programs:

● Holiday Ornament Make and Take program: Dec. 2nd from 9:30-1 PM. All ages

welcome. Come to the library to make your own holiday ornaments! All supplies are

provided, free of charge. No registration required

● MSHS Madrigal Choir: Dec. 3rd at 2 PM. Enjoy a free performance from the MSHS

Madrigal choir. All ages, no registration required. The choir will perform a few selections

from their full-length Madrigals show.