Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)
The Mahomet Public library is back with a look at a variety of holiday picture books featuring
Diwali, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas.
Upcoming Programs:
● Holiday Ornament Make and Take program: Dec. 2nd from 9:30-1 PM. All ages
welcome. Come to the library to make your own holiday ornaments! All supplies are
provided, free of charge. No registration required
● MSHS Madrigal Choir: Dec. 3rd at 2 PM. Enjoy a free performance from the MSHS
Madrigal choir. All ages, no registration required. The choir will perform a few selections
from their full-length Madrigals show.