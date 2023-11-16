Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef, Carrie Anderson is back focusing on quick & easy holiday “duck” egg dishes.

Duck Egg Quiche

Makes 1

1 store bought deep dish pie crust

3 duck eggs

1/3 c heavy cream

1/2 c whole milk

5oz favorite shredded cheese

12oz diced toppings of your choice, par-cooked

1/2 teas each salt & pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place pie crust on a sheet tray. Once oven is pre-heated, blind bake crust for 10minutes. Whisk eggs, dairy, salt & pepper. Fill pre-baked pie crust with toppings & shredded cheese. Pour egg mixture over. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until set. Allow to cool slightly before slicing into 8 pieces.

Egg “Muffins”

Makes 12

8 Duck Eggs, whisked

1/2c heavy cream or whole milk

1 teas each salt and pepper

½ teas each garlic and onion powder

¾cup of your favorite shredded cheese

8oz diced toppings of your choice, par-cooked

1. Spray muffin tin with pan spray.

2. Whisk eggs, dairy, spices.

3. Evenly distribute par-cooked ingredients into the 12 muffin compartments.

4. Fill each compartment equally with egg mixture, then shredded cheese.

5. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 25mins. Sides should pull away from pan and centers should be set.

