Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest Chef, Carrie Anderson is back focusing on quick & easy holiday “duck” egg dishes.
Duck Egg Quiche
Makes 1
1 store bought deep dish pie crust
3 duck eggs
1/3 c heavy cream
1/2 c whole milk
5oz favorite shredded cheese
12oz diced toppings of your choice, par-cooked
1/2 teas each salt & pepper
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place pie crust on a sheet tray. Once oven is pre-heated, blind bake crust for 10minutes.
- Whisk eggs, dairy, salt & pepper.
- Fill pre-baked pie crust with toppings & shredded cheese. Pour egg mixture over.
- Bake 25-30 minutes, or until set. Allow to cool slightly before slicing into 8 pieces.
Egg “Muffins”
Makes 12
8 Duck Eggs, whisked
1/2c heavy cream or whole milk
1 teas each salt and pepper
½ teas each garlic and onion powder
¾cup of your favorite shredded cheese
8oz diced toppings of your choice, par-cooked
1. Spray muffin tin with pan spray.
2. Whisk eggs, dairy, spices.
3. Evenly distribute par-cooked ingredients into the 12 muffin compartments.
4. Fill each compartment equally with egg mixture, then shredded cheese.
5. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 25mins. Sides should pull away from pan and centers should be set.
