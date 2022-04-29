Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tune-in: Renovation Goldmine Eight-Episode Season Premieres Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m.

Press Release:

“Old is gold” is the mantra behind every custom home renovation in the new HGTV series, Renovation Goldmine. The eight-episode season, premiering Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will spotlight Chicago’s Joe and Meg Piercy, owners of a successful design and renovation business dedicated to repurposing the goldmine of treasures found in clients’ homes. In each episode, the duo will revive old furniture and other pieces their clients already own and use the money saved to give families their dream home renovation.

“You may not think a renovation is affordable, but we know how to make it happen,” said Meg. “We use pieces that our clients already own to save them thousands.”

“That’s money in the bank to give them the home they’ve always imagined,” said Joe. “There’s gold in every house, and we know where to find it.”

In the premiere episode, Joe and Meg will help one couple refresh their main bedroom and another family complete a full kitchen reno. The pair will transform various items, including side tables, a vintage desk and antique chairs, into striking statement pieces that they’ll incorporate back into the renovated spaces. As the season continues, Joe and Meg will execute more stunning home overhauls while using rich paints, stains and fabrics to restore dining tables, buffets and sofas that need a fresh start.

Renovation Goldmine is produced by FRANK Content Inc.