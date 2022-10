Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall

• Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale

• Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.

• Ryan will provide tips on keeping your mums alive through winter and some things you can do in summer to ensure a season of blooms next fall.