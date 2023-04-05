Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Prevent Child Abuse Illinois is a small non profit serving the state of Illinois with a simple mission: to prevent child abuse and neglect by providing leadership through education, public awareness, support for community initiatives and advocacy. We’re working to help create an Illinois where all children grow up in healthy and safe homes and communities, free from abuse and neglect.

Last year, Illinois saw over 35,000 child abuse victims. This abuse can be physical, sexual, or emotional. Of those, over 400 were in Champaign County. These numbers were those reported and investigated.

In 2021, our central region of Illinois saw over 1,000 child victims and 62 child deaths as a result of abuse or neglect.t In addition, our central region had more substance exposed infants than any other region in the state.

Preventing abuse and neglect is about keeping children safe. Safe in their homes, schools, and communities.

Some things parents can do:

Parents can ask for help when they’re feeling overwhelmed. We know that parenting is hard, and it’s appropriate and beneficial to rely on others for support. In our area, we have a Crisis Nursery to provide emergency care for children.

Parents can learn about safe sleep environments, dangers of shaking their baby.

Parents should only leave their children with a safe and trusted adult.

It’s also important to establish a support system before they might need it.

Most importantly, parents should establish a loving, nurturing and positive environment at home. Lots of resources about preventing abuse and neglect can be found on our website.

https://www.preventchildabuseillinois.org/_files/ugd/eabf46_8024cbb5bb5e481aa1fca4548e6a608a.pdf

Wear Blue Day is Friday, April 7th. State Farm Center will be lit up blue on the 7th! Show your commitment to preventing child abuse. wear your blue, snap a pic, and share on twitter or facebook with #goblueillinois.

Prevent Child Abuse Illinois

217-898-9498

528 S 5th St

Springfield

http://www.preventchildabuseillinois.org