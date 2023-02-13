Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
For kids in grades 1 – 8:
Practice and games held at Urbana Parks and Schools Practices on weeknights and games on Saturdays When registering you can state your practice location Sign up by March 6 for a special discount – $28 for residents and $40 for non-residents
All skill levels welcome!
Volunteer coaches teach basic soccer skills Good opportunity for kids to have fun and build soccer skills.
Monday – Thursday 9 to Noon at Brookens Gym, 1776 E. Washington St.
$1 at the door.
People ages 15 and up are welcome!
Pickleball is combination of ping pong, wiffleball, tennis and badminton Can be active on a smaller court.
Fastest growing game in America!
Everyone gets a chance to play.
Learn the game and make new friends!
Sign up or call (217) 367-1544