Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

For kids in grades 1 – 8:

Practice and games held at Urbana Parks and Schools Practices on weeknights and games on Saturdays When registering you can state your practice location Sign up by March 6 for a special discount – $28 for residents and $40 for non-residents

All skill levels welcome!

Volunteer coaches teach basic soccer skills Good opportunity for kids to have fun and build soccer skills.

Monday – Thursday 9 to Noon at Brookens Gym, 1776 E. Washington St.

$1 at the door.

People ages 15 and up are welcome!

Pickleball is combination of ping pong, wiffleball, tennis and badminton Can be active on a smaller court.

Fastest growing game in America!

Everyone gets a chance to play.

Learn the game and make new friends!

Sign up or call (217) 367-1544