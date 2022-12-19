Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Nichole Kitchens the DSC family’s Developmental Therapist join us as well as Amber and the kids to share more on the children’s services DSC provides, when should a family reach out to DSC (signs to look for), and what the process may look like after they reach out.

DSC has been serving children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for over 50 years with a mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life. We are celebrating our 29th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. We are just over halfway to our goal of $215,000 and about halfway through the campaign that ends on January 31st! Please consider making a donation today to help DSC continue to provide services to over 1,200 children and adults and their families in our community, families like our Tree of Hope Spokesfamily, Amber, Caleb, and Cali. Donations can be made online at dsc-illinois.org or by mail 1304 W Bradley Ave Champaign.

DSC

1304 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

http://dsc-illinois.org