Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Bring holiday magic to a child! Drop off a new unwrapped toy or cash donation (checks payable to Toys For Tots) during the Toys for Tots toy drive at the WCIA 3 backlot, Crossroads Christian Church, in Danville, or the Business Instructional Facility at the University of Illinois – Thursday, December 8th from 6am to 7pm.

WCIA 3 Back Lot

(enter across from the

Champaign Public Library)

509 S Neil St

Champaign, IL

Crossroads Christian Church

3613 N Vermilion St

Danville, IL

University of Illinois

Business Instructional Facility

515 E Gregory Dr

Champaign, IL