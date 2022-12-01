Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Bring holiday magic to a child! Drop off a new unwrapped toy or cash donation (checks payable to Toys For Tots) during the Toys for Tots toy drive at the WCIA 3 backlot, Crossroads Christian Church, in Danville, or the Business Instructional Facility at the University of Illinois – Thursday, December 8th from 6am to 7pm.
WCIA 3 Back Lot
(enter across from the
Champaign Public Library)
509 S Neil St
Champaign, IL
Crossroads Christian Church
3613 N Vermilion St
Danville, IL
University of Illinois
Business Instructional Facility
515 E Gregory Dr
Champaign, IL